WillScot Mobile Mini Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 122,353 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,610% compared to the average daily volume of 2,598 call options.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 1.6 %

WSC stock opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.34. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.85 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.27%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $194,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,686 shares in the company, valued at $5,833,263.42. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 200.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Baird R W cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

