Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) vs. Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) Critical Analysis

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) and Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sow Good and Riley Exploration Permian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 1 0 3.00

Riley Exploration Permian has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.32%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

58.9% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by institutional investors. 39.7% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Sow Good has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sow Good and Riley Exploration Permian”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $470,000.00 0.00 $4.13 million N/A N/A Riley Exploration Permian $375.05 million 1.54 $111.59 million $4.86 5.49

Riley Exploration Permian has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and Riley Exploration Permian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good N/A -140.23% -107.86% Riley Exploration Permian 23.95% 25.74% 11.57%

Summary

Riley Exploration Permian beats Sow Good on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin. Its acreage is primarily located on contiguous blocks in Yoakum County, Texas; and Eddy County, New Mexico. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

