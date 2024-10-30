National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) versus Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Critical Survey

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) and National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innovid and National CineMedia”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovid $149.54 million 1.84 -$31.91 million ($0.21) -9.07 National CineMedia $165.20 million 4.19 $705.20 million $2.68 2.68

National CineMedia has higher revenue and earnings than Innovid. Innovid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National CineMedia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

25.5% of Innovid shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of National CineMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Innovid shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of National CineMedia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Innovid and National CineMedia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovid 0 1 2 0 2.67 National CineMedia 0 1 3 0 2.75

Innovid presently has a consensus price target of $2.83, suggesting a potential upside of 48.73%. National CineMedia has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.60%. Given Innovid’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Innovid is more favorable than National CineMedia.

Profitability

This table compares Innovid and National CineMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovid -14.15% -10.97% -8.71% National CineMedia 78.04% 3.50% 2.63%

Risk & Volatility

Innovid has a beta of 3.11, meaning that its share price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National CineMedia has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National CineMedia beats Innovid on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovid

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies. The company serves consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical and healthcare, retail, financial services, and automotive and technology industries; third party agencies; and publishers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Innovid Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc., through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies. The company also sells online and mobile advertising through its Noovie Audience Accelerator product across a suite of Noovie digital properties, such as Name That Movie and Noovie Trivia app to reach entertainment audiences beyond the theater. It offers its services to third-party theater circuits under long-term network affiliate agreements. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

