Short Interest in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Increases By 18.0%

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 675,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Varex Imaging Price Performance

Varex Imaging stock opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. Varex Imaging has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $544.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $209.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.50 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Varex Imaging will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Varex Imaging

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varex Imaging

In other Varex Imaging news, CFO Shubham Maheshwari acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.82 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 56,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,601.66. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $32,302.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $3,445.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Shubham Maheshwari bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.82 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,601.66. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Varex Imaging by 424.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 66,235 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 287.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 122,488 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 357,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the first quarter worth $734,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $971,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VREX

About Varex Imaging

(Get Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.