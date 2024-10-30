WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Short Interest Down 18.5% in October

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,700 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the September 30th total of 565,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 19.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 3,096.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the second quarter worth about $202,000.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ WCLD opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.56. WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $37.34. The company has a market capitalization of $409.40 million, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.09.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud index. The fund tracks and index of US companies primarily focused on cloud software and services. Stocks are equal weighted in the index. WCLD was launched on Sep 6, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

