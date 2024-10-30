Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Yoshiharu Global Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of YOSH stock opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.29. Yoshiharu Global has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55.

Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter. Yoshiharu Global had a negative return on equity of 146.14% and a negative net margin of 26.79%.

Yoshiharu Global Company Profile

Yoshiharu Global Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of Japanese restaurants in California. It offers bone broth, ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

