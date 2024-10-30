Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) Short Interest Update

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
NASDAQ WHLRP opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $3.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27.
About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust
