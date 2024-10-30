Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GBCI. Raymond James upped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.20.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $52.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.80. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $52.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.37.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $324.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.57 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

