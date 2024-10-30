Leerink Partnrs Cuts Earnings Estimates for HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.46. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $22.48 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q1 2025 earnings at $6.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $30.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.11.

HCA opened at $360.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The company has a market capitalization of $94.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $222.23 and a 52 week high of $417.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,438,494.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Capital World Investors raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 57.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,792,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,750 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $131,527,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,472,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $95,882,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 30.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 721,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,581,000 after acquiring an additional 168,093 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

