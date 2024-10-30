Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.67.

CNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $60.63 on Friday. Centene has a one year low of $59.77 and a one year high of $81.42. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Centene by 1,190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in Centene by 41.4% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Centene by 154.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

