Analyzing ERF Wireless (OTCMKTS:ERFB) and Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS)

ERF Wireless (OTCMKTS:ERFB) and Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ERF Wireless and Akoustis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERF Wireless N/A N/A N/A Akoustis Technologies -257.56% -98.96% -50.37%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of ERF Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of Akoustis Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of ERF Wireless shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Akoustis Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERF Wireless N/A N/A N/A ($1.83) N/A Akoustis Technologies $27.38 million 0.23 -$63.56 million ($1.00) -0.06

This table compares ERF Wireless and Akoustis Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ERF Wireless has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akoustis Technologies. Akoustis Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ERF Wireless, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for ERF Wireless and Akoustis Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ERF Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Akoustis Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Akoustis Technologies has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,447.99%.

Summary

ERF Wireless beats Akoustis Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ERF Wireless

ERF Wireless, Inc. provides wireless broadband access solutions for the energy industry in North America. The company conducts its operations through Energy Broadband, Inc., Wireless Bundled Services Division, and Enterprise Network Services segments. It offers wireless bandwidth and related support services, including nomadic terrestrial wireless broadband circuit connectivity to the wellsite; wellsite communications equipment rental; wellsite IT support services; wellsite IT services over broadband; network monitoring and maintenance:; layer 2 secure communications connectivity products rental and services; fixed site terrestrial wireless broadband connectivity; network design and construction; production field supervisory control and data acquisition; and midstream communications, monitoring, and security solutions for the oil and gas industry. The company also provides enterprise-level wireless bandwidth product and services, such as design and implementation of custom Internet wireless bandwidth solutions, including long-term maintenance and network monitoring; reselling arrangements; and secure connectivity services through its CryptoVue product to the regional banking, healthcare, and educational sectors primarily in the rural areas of North America. In addition, it offers commercial and residential wireless bandwidth products and services comprising -speed Internet, voice over Internet protocol services, network monitoring and maintenance services, and video services to commercial businesses and residential customers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in League City, Texas.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review and backend packaging services. Its RF Filters segment sells amplifier and filter products. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, Wi-Fi customer premise equipment, and military and defense applications. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.

