Electronic Cigarettes International Group (OTCMKTS:ECIG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Electronic Cigarettes International Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Electronic Cigarettes International Group shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 2,129,500 shares traded.
About Electronic Cigarettes International Group
Electronic Cigarettes International Group Ltd. engages in the marketing and distribution of vaping products and electronic cigarettes. Its brand portfolio include VAPESTICK, FIN, Victory, GreenStix, VIP, E-CIG, and Pro Vapor. The company was founded by Marc Hardgrove on May 19, 2004 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.
