Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Telkom SA SOC Ltd (OTCMKTS:TLKGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and traded as high as $4.80. Telkom SA SOC shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 100 shares.
Telkom SA SOC Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80.
Telkom SA SOC Company Profile
Telkom SA SOC Ltd provides integrated communications and information technology (IT) services to residential, business, government, wholesale, and corporate customers in South Africa, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Openserve, Telkom Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Other segments.
