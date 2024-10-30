Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Selectis Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.05 and traded as low as $2.00. Selectis Health shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 757 shares changing hands.

Selectis Health Trading Up 12.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05.

Selectis Health Company Profile

Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents.

