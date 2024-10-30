Bank First National (OTCMKTS:BFNC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Bank First National Co. (OTCMKTS:BFNC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.74 and traded as high as $94.25. Bank First National shares last traded at $93.75, with a volume of 13,324 shares traded.
Bank First National Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.34.
About Bank First National
Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.
