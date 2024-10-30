Raymond James & Associates Reduces Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 598,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,713 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $8,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.6% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 149,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 12,389 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.4% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 16,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.7% during the third quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 116,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.07 million. Equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 211.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Goldman Sachs BDC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

