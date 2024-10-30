FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,823 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April were worth $8,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth $1,166,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth $895,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 31,266 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of DAPR opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.38. The firm has a market cap of $234.31 million, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.38.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

