Raymond James & Associates Acquires 74,438 Shares of Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,438 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Papa Johns International were worth $8,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Papa Johns International during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,586,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International in the second quarter worth about $32,736,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 25.9% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,170,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,991,000 after acquiring an additional 446,477 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Papa Johns International by 30.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,214,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,042,000 after acquiring an additional 281,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Papa Johns International by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 516,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,244,000 after acquiring an additional 185,036 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PZZA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Papa Johns International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Papa Johns International from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Papa Johns International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $52.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.55. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $78.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $507.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.13 million. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. Papa Johns International’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Papa Johns International, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa Johns International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.78%.

Papa Johns International Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

