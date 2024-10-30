JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 169,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,352 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $8,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,757,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,201,000 after purchasing an additional 172,347 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,744,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,517,000 after buying an additional 67,868 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 892,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,307,000 after purchasing an additional 163,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 570,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,950,000 after acquiring an additional 110,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth about $21,711,000.

JMST opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1451 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

