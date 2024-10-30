Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of MMSI Q1 Earnings

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report issued on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Merit Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $95.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $65.46 and a 1-year high of $101.60.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.94 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 634,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,545,000 after buying an additional 377,851 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $21,156,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,343.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 192,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,986,000 after acquiring an additional 178,800 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at $12,550,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 17.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 880,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,685,000 after purchasing an additional 131,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

