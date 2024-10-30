Raymond James & Associates Sells 17,251 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,251 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Delek US were worth $9,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Delek US by 15.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the first quarter worth $172,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 9.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Delek US by 2.1% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 361,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of DK opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.92. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $33.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.50. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho upgraded Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $115,393.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,950.02. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Articles

