Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $8,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,826.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 80.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 562.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $73.53 on Wednesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.47.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.20.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

