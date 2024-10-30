Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,105 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF were worth $9,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 315,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after acquiring an additional 39,958 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 411,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 174,210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 95.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 265,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 129,460 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the second quarter worth $701,000.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RECS opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.35. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.96.

About Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

