Raymond James & Associates Buys 256 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $9,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 125,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,868,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 287,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,009,000 after acquiring an additional 28,807 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 748,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,554 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $55.40 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.