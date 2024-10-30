Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 132.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 36,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 71,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

