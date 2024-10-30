SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.38. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.81 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

