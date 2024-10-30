Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Holdings in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) by 246.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,211 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in FinVolution Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FinVolution Group by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 43,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,039,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in FinVolution Group by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the period. 31.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FINV opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. FinVolution Group has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $7.24.

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $435.93 million during the quarter.

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

