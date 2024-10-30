Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,855,000 after buying an additional 237,463 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Shariaportfolio Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $75.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.80. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $84.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.70 and a 200 day moving average of $66.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.55. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $560.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Green Brick Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, August 5th.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

