LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in LKQ by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $53.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

