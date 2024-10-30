William Blair Has Bearish Forecast for VMI FY2025 Earnings

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valmont Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $18.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $18.42. The consensus estimate for Valmont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $16.84 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.82 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VMI. DA Davidson upped their price target on Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Valmont Industries from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE VMI opened at $319.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.02. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $189.05 and a fifty-two week high of $330.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.10%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valmont Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Valmont Industries by 11.7% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 27,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 69.0% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 161,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,891,000 after buying an additional 65,970 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,353.5% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 23,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 21,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 34.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $5,380,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,968,950.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $5,380,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,968,950.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 3,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,252,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,520. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Articles

