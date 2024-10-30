Blue Trust Inc. Buys New Shares in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBBB. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 91.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. ASB Consultores LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the third quarter worth $234,000.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Price Performance

JBBB stock opened at $49.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.94.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.0551 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

