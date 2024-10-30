Raymond James Has Pessimistic Outlook of TSE:SVI Q3 Earnings

StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Free Report) – Raymond James cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of StorageVault Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08.

StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.08). StorageVault Canada had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of C$78.96 million during the quarter.

SVI has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Desjardins cut StorageVault Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of SVI stock opened at C$4.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.74. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 0.89. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of C$4.11 and a 52-week high of C$5.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from StorageVault Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. StorageVault Canada’s payout ratio is currently -12.50%.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages various stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

