Research Analysts Set Expectations for LOGI Q3 Earnings

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) – Wedbush lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Logitech International in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Logitech International’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Logitech International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Logitech International from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Logitech International from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $84.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $74.72 and a 1 year high of $102.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Logitech International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP boosted its position in Logitech International by 248.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP now owns 8,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at about $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Logitech International

In other Logitech International news, Director Guy Gecht purchased 2,500 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.12 per share, with a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,963.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $1.3687 dividend. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.19. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. Logitech International’s payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

