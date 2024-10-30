B. Riley Forecasts 8X8’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGHT)

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of 8X8 in a report issued on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for 8X8’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for 8X8’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on 8X8 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of 8X8 to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.93.

8X8 stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26. The company has a market cap of $269.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.56.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in 8X8 by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 98,308 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in 8X8 by 77.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 166,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 72,707 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the first quarter worth approximately $732,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the first quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

