Desjardins Has Bearish Forecast for TSE:SVI FY2025 Earnings

StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of StorageVault Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 24th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

Shares of SVI opened at C$4.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 0.89. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of C$4.11 and a 52 week high of C$5.50.

StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$78.96 million for the quarter. StorageVault Canada had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 9.49%.

StorageVault Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from StorageVault Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.08%. StorageVault Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.50%.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages various stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

