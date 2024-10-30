Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,967 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Invitation Homes by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Invitation Homes by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.01. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.74%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.