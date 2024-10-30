Raymond James Has Bullish Estimate for GRP.U Q4 Earnings

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

GRP.U opened at $54.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.56 and its 200-day moving average is $53.40. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 52-week low of $45.35 and a 52-week high of $65.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1994 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.83%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

