Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hexcel from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hexcel from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.46.

NYSE HXL opened at $62.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.17. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $77.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 277.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 307.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,079,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,421,000 after purchasing an additional 814,402 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 215.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 865,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,034,000 after acquiring an additional 590,975 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 280.7% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 722,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,107,000 after acquiring an additional 532,550 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 114.4% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 436,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,786,000 after acquiring an additional 232,827 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

