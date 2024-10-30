Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.11% from the company’s current price.

CRK has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $11.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91 and a beta of 0.47. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $13.39.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comstock Resources news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue acquired 825,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $6,732,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 195,646,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,474,860.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Comstock Resources news, major shareholder Drilling L.P. Arkoma acquired 592,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $6,834,518.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 208,219,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,858,707.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue acquired 825,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $6,732,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 195,646,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,474,860.64. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,712,733 shares of company stock worth $67,816,851 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 2,533.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 2,161.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 27.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

