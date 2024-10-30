Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

NYSE:FC opened at $40.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $525.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.05. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $44.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 242,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 140,537 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Franklin Covey by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 549,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 45,312 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in Franklin Covey by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

