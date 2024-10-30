FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s current price.

FVR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on FrontView REIT in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on FrontView REIT in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on FrontView REIT in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FVR stock opened at $18.59 on Monday. FrontView REIT has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

In other news, major shareholder Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. bought 270,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $5,164,859.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,635,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,247,429.85. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FrontView REIT news, CEO Stephen Preston purchased 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $66,339.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,640 shares in the company, valued at $68,213.60. This trade represents a 3,500.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. purchased 270,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.11 per share, for a total transaction of $5,164,859.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,635,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,247,429.85. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

FrontView REIT Company Profile

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

