National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Hovde Group

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Hovde Group from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Hovde Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of National Bank from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of National Bank from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of National Bank from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of National Bank from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

National Bank Price Performance

NYSE NBHC opened at $45.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.37. National Bank has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $156.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.32 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Valerie D. Kramer sold 725 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $29,123.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,687.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 3,750 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $163,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,021.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie D. Kramer sold 725 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $29,123.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,687.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,691 shares of company stock worth $1,502,496. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bank

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of National Bank in the third quarter worth about $491,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 49.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 83,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Bank in the second quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,950,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,152,000 after acquiring an additional 167,711 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Further Reading

