Blue Trust Inc. Buys 3,738 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 459.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 6.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 66,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 33,542 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter worth $976,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQC opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $21.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 0.27.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

