Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 357.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Enpro were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Enpro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,691,000. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Enpro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,315,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Enpro by 129.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Enpro by 24.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enpro by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,242,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other Enpro news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $232,292.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,636.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Price Performance

NPO stock opened at $149.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.91 and a beta of 1.40. Enpro Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.08 and a 1 year high of $176.13.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.90 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

Enpro Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Articles

