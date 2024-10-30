Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 171.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,578 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 743,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,536,000 after buying an additional 11,014 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 53,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,083,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,671,000 after purchasing an additional 28,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BNS. UBS Group started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $55.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.768 dividend. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 74.88%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.