Raymond James & Associates Has $9.70 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,233 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Trimble were worth $9,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Trimble by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 110,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $61.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.09. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $65.55.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $870.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Trimble’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

