Blue Trust Inc. Has $81,000 Holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 1,281.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,932,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,379,000 after buying an additional 561,352 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 205,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 93,035 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGRO opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $411.42 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGRO shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Adecoagro from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Adecoagro in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

