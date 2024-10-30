Raymond James & Associates Reduces Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,617 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Atkore were worth $10,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Atkore by 895.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 829.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $47,735.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,370.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $86.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.86. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $80.11 and a one year high of $194.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.28. Atkore had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 36.96%. The company had revenue of $822.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

ATKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Atkore from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Atkore from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Atkore from $183.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Atkore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.60.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

