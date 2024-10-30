Raymond James & Associates Acquires 111,495 Shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 56.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,495 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF were worth $9,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTGS opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.71 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.46. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $32.17.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

