iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Holdings Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,704 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $74.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.01 and a one year high of $75.05.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

